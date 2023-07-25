Ashura: Banks to remain closed for three days

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced that banks across the country will remain closed for three days on account of Ashura.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 28th to 29th July, 2023 (Friday to Saturday) being public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 A.H),” a notification issued by the central bank stated.

The country will observe Ashura days, Muharram 9 and 10, on July 28 and 29, to remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the battle of Karbala.

Earlier, the federal government declared the 9th and 10th of Muharram (July 28 and 29) as public holidays on account of Ashura.

“It is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 28th to 29th July, 2023 (Friday & Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 AH),” a notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated.