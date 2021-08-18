Ashura being observed across Pakistan amid tight security

Ashura is being observed across the country with due solemnity on Thursday to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and other martyrs of Karbala amid strict security to protect mourners from any terrorist incident.

In connection with the 10th Muharram today, the mourning processions will be taken out in all the cities and towns of the country.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have also been issued for the mourning processions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

Apart from the police, Ran­gers and Frontier Corps personnel have been deployed in many cities on the routes of Ashura processions, while the army is also kept on standby and can be called in case of an emergency.

Pillion-riding has been banned in many cities across the country. Citizens also facing partial suspension of cellular service in different cities due to security reasons.

Karachi

The main Ashura procession in the city will start from Nishtar Park and will conclude at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Lahore

The main procession in the city will be taken out from Nisar Haveli. It will conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah in the evening.

Nearly 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to protect mourners.

Peshawar

The main procession in Peshawar will emerge from Imambargah Agha Syed Ali Shah Rizvi and conclude after reaching its destination.

Strict security arrangements have been taken to avoid any untoward incident.

Quetta

In Quetta, the main procession will be taken out from Imambargah Nichari Alamdar Road. The procession will culminate at its destination after Maghrib prayers.