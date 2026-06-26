Ashura being observed with religious fervour across country

KARACHI: Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Moharram-ul-Haram, is being observed today (Friday) across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

Mourning processions is being taken out in all cities and towns.

Ulema and Zakireen are highlighting the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

Alam, Taazia and Zuljanah processions are also being taken out to commemorate martyrs of Karbala and highlight their unprecedented sacrifice for Islam.

Strict security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the Muharram-ul-Haram.

More than 4,000 officers and personnel of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police were deployed across the federal capital for Youm-e-Ashur security, while senior police officers visited various Imambargahs and procession routes to personally supervise security and traffic arrangements.

DIG Safe City/Traffic Muhammad Haroon Joiya, DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq and DIG Security Rana Umar Farooq visited different Imambargahs to review security measures, while AIG Logistics Abdul Haq Umrani, SSP Operations Qazi Ali Raza and Chief Traffic Officer Kainat Azhar Khan remained in the field monitoring security and traffic management.