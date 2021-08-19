Ashura observed with religious fervour across country

Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, was observed across the country with due solemnity on Thursday to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and other martyrs of Karbala amid strict security.

In connection with the 10th Muharram today, the mourning processions were taken out in all the cities and towns of the country.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were observed during the mourning processions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions. Pillion-riding was also banned in many cities across the country. Citizens also faced partial suspension of cellular service in different cities due to security reasons.

Karachi

The main Ashura procession in the city was taken out from Nishtar Park and concluded peacefully at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Lahore

The main procession in the city emerged from Nisar Haveli and conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah in the evening. Sabeels of water, milk and tea had been set up along the route of the procession in remembrance of the famine-like situation faced by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions.

Peshawar

In Peshawar, the central procession of Ashra was taken out from Imam Bargah Agha Syed Ali shah Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

The procession after passing through its traditional routes concluded at its starting point in the evening. Similar processions were also taken out in Kohat, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Kurram and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Quetta

In Quetta, the main procession was taken out from Imambargah Nichari Alamdar Road. The procession culminated at its destination after Maghrib prayers.

Rawalpindi

The central procession of Ashura emerged from Imambargah Col. Maqbool Hussain and concluded at its culmination point at Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its designated route.