Ashura being observed with religious fervour across country

Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Moharram-ul-Haram, is being observed today (Wednesday) across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

In this connection, mourning processions are being taken out in all cities and towns of the country.

Ulema and Zakireen are highlighting the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

Karachi

The main Ashura procession in the city was taken out from Nishtar Park and concluded at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Lahore

The main procession in the city was emerged from Nisar Haveli and concluded at Karbala Gamay Shah in the evening. Sabeels of water, milk and tea have been set up along the route of the procession in remembrance of the famine-like situation faced by Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions.

Peshawar

In Peshawar, nearly a dozen of processions with central procession of Ashra will be taken out from Imam Bargah Agha Syed Ali Shah.

The procession after passing through its traditional routes concluded at its starting point in the evening. Similar processions are also taken out in Kohat, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Kurram and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Quetta

In Quetta, the main procession was taken out from Imambargah Nichari Alamdar Road. The procession culminated at its destination after Maghrib prayers.

Internet suspended

The Punjab Home Department announced the suspension of mobile phone service in 21 districts of the province on 9 and Muharram.

The mobile services will remain shut in sensitive areas of several cities including Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Rajanpur and some other districts of upper Punjab.

In Balochistan, the internet will remain suspended in Quetta, Kachhi, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, and Usta Muhammad.