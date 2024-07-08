web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

Ashura: PIA launches special flights to Najaf

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched a series of special flights to Najaf and Iraq to facilitate pilgrims during the Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to details, the operation, dubbed “Operation Ashura,” commenced on July 5, with additional flights scheduled for July 7 and July 11.

PIA’s special flights will not only transport pilgrims to Najaf but also ensure their safe return.

The return operations are set to begin on July 20, with flights scheduled on July 21 and July 25 to bring pilgrims back from Najaf.

“Operation Ashura” was designed to provide a seamless travel experience for pilgrims during this significant period of religious observance.

It is pertinent to mention here that Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on July 17 (Wednesday).

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.