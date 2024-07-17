Ashura: PM Shehbaz, President Zardari call for unity, tolerance, equality 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif stated that the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) serve as a reminder, inspiring humanity to stand against falsehood and oppression, reaffirming the unwavering commitment to truth on this significant occasion of Youm-e-Ashur.

In his Youm-e-Ashur message, the prime minister highlighted its profound significance, noting that the grandson of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) and his companions sacrificed their lives in a decisive battle between truth and falsehood at Karbala, illustrating the eternal strength of truth over falsehood through their martyrdom.

The prime minister emphasized that the tragic events of Youm-e-Ashur resonate deeply within believers, serving as an enduring reminder of the sacrifices for truth and justice. He highlighted Imam Hussain’s (RA) courageous stand against Yazid’s oppressive rule in Karbala, illustrating his unwavering perseverance.

The Holy Qur’an states, “Do not think of those who have been killed in the way of Allah as dead. They are alive with their Lord, receiving provision” (Surah Al-Imran, 3:169). This verse captures the essence of sacrifice demonstrated by Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

In the contemporary world, it is evident that the people of Palestine endure great hardships and make substantial sacrifices for a just cause. They continue to strive for their rights and freedom, especially to protect Jerusalem, the first Qibla. Likewise, the residents of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir suffer under oppressive forces.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed upon the need of display of unity and facing the forces of cruelty and evil with steadfastness while learning lessons from the incident of Karbala.

He underscored that they should shun aside their personal interests for the sake of welfare and betterment of the nation and should not desist from giving any sacrifice while achieving this objective.

In a message on Youm e Ashur, 10th Muharram ul Haram, 1446 Hijrah, the president also appealed to the entire nation to stand for forbearance, hard work and justice, besides realizing the requirements of the poor and the needy, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Tuesday.

The president said that Youm e Ashur had a significant place in the Islamic history, the day reminded them of the shahadat of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the battlefield of Karbala.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his faithful companions laid down their lives for the revival of Islamic values and the rights of Ummah while strongly resisting the forces of cruelty and tyranny, he added.

The president said that shahadat of Imam Hussain (RA) carried a great lesson for the Muslim Ummah. Under severe pressures and difficulties, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) spoke of truthfulness, adding Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions adopted a courageous stance and faced the brutalities with bravery.

They had given a lesson to the Muslim Ummah to remain steadfast in the face of all kinds of brutalities and raise voice against all evils, the president further opined.

The president said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions set a great example of resistance against forces of oppression. Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) laid down his life and sacrificed his family but did not bow his head before tyrants.