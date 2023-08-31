Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam reacts to Virat Kohli’s comments about him

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was delighted over India batter Virat Kohli’s comments about him ahead of their highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 encounter on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian sports channel Star Sports had reshared an old video of Virat Kohli speaking highly of Babar Azam’s personality and talent.

“I saw a lot of regard and respect from him from day one,” he said. “That hasn’t changed. Regardless of the fact that he is probably the batsman in the world across all formats. He has been consistent.

“I have enjoyed watching him play. He is coming into his own. I haven’t seen his attitude change towards me. This kind of characters go a long way and they inspire people.”

Babar Azam, reacting to the comments, said he felt really happy to hear them.

Beyond rivalries and runs, lies a foundation of respect! 🤝💙@babarazam258‘s touching encounter with @imVkohli echoes the sentiment of mutual regard that cricket fosters. 🇮🇳🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/YStrJsGDYU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 31, 2023

“Feels really good, when somebody passes comments like this. The way Virat Kohli has given comments, for me it is a proud moment. I felt really good. When you get praised like this, you get confidence. He said that in 2019 (World Cup) I went up to him. He was at his peak, he is at his peak now too,” the Pakistan captain said.

Babar Azam thanked Virat Kohli for sharing his expertise, which helped him in his career.

