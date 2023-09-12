Don’t announce playing 11 a day before match: Basit Ali

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali raised fingers on the Green Shirts approach to a game after Babar Azam’s side got humbled by India in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage.

India outclassed Pakistan by putting on a dominating performance with both bat and ball to clinch a resounding 228-run win in the one-sided fixture.

The match got decided on a reserve day as rain suspended play on Sunday.

India, batting first, took Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners by scoring 356-2 in their 50 overs. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul – who replaced Shreyas Iyer – scored centuries, and captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shubman Gill helped their side’s caued with their fifties.

Pakistan put on a hapless performance with the bat as the side got dismissed for 128 in 32 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the destructor in chief as the spinner returned with his superb five-wicket haul.

The side’s poor performance got questioned by fans and cricketing experts. Captain Babar Azam’s approach especially came under fire.

Former cricketer Basit Ali raised fingers on the Green Shirts’ approach for matches. He said Pakistan’s policy of announcing the playing XI a day ahead is “nonsense” as it helps the opposition.

He said the team already gets exposed before the game commences.

Moreover, he said India rested Shreyas Iyer – a good spin bowler – as they knew Pakistan was playing with just one spinner. They opted for KL Rahul despite knowing that he could get out early.

He explained that India gradually accelerated before getting into rhythm. They first understood the situation before taking the attack to the Pakistan side.

He explained that Virat Kohli took time to settle on the crease as he is a classy player who understands the situation, unlike Shreyas Iyer and Ishant Kishan, that attack from the get go.

Basit Ali went on to criticize Pakistan’s “predictable” bowling attack. He said the arch-rivals had prepared for the usual combination of pacer Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah starting the proceedings.

The former cricketer added that Pakistan could have opted for a pace-spin combination and started with Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan instead.

Moreover, he further said that prolonging over durations could have surprised India.

