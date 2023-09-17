Asia Cup 2023 final: Siraj bags six as India dismiss Sri Lanka for 50

Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj claimed six wickets including four in one over, as India skittled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

Sri Lanka were bowled out in 15.2 overs after they elected to bat first in Colombo, but Siraj wreaked havoc with figures of 6-21.

Sri Lanka were tottering at 12-5 in five overs in Colombo after electing to bat first in their bid for another title in this 50-over edition of the tournament, a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah struck first with the wicket of Kusal Perera, caught behind for a duck in the first over and soon Siraj wreaked havoc.

Siraj sent back Pathum Nissanka (2) and then Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) and Charith Aslanka (0) but a hat-trick was averted. He then got Dhananjaya de Silva (4) after one ball.