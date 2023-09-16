Asia Cup 2023: India replace Axar Patel with Washington Sundar for Sri Lanka final

India spinner Axar Patel has been ruled out of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka and Washington Sundar joined the team as a replacement, the country’s cricket board said Saturday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

India will take on Sri Lanka on Sunday in Colombo with the teams looking to win the 50-over tournament and get momentum ahead of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Axar Patel suffered a “left quadriceps strain” in the team’s Super Four loss to Bangladesh where the bowling all-rounder took a wicket and scored 42 runs.

🚨 NEWS: Washington Sundar replaces Axar Patel Mr. Axar Patel has been ruled out of the #AsiaCup2023 final against Sri Lanka due to a left quadriceps strain sustained during India’s Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday. #TeamIndia Details 🔽https://t.co/CNZ2DDlBBa — BCCI (@BCCI) September 16, 2023

Washington Sundar, an off-spinner who also bats, arrived in the Sri Lankan capital on Saturday evening to join the squad, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Squad:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, SuryaKumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Washington Sundar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vice captain), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, and Pramod Madushan.

Related – Dasun Shanaka reveals secret of Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2023 success