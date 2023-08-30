26.9 C
Asia Cup 2023: Indian journalist trolled after Pakistan beat Nepal

An Indian sports journalist is getting trolled after Pakistan crushed Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opener on Wednesday. 

Sushant Mehta, who hosts cricket web shows, shared a picture of himself supporting Nepal ahead of the side’s fixture against Pakistan. 

He was holding a placard reading “C’mon Nepal.”


Pakistan trounced Nepal thanks to sublime centuries by captain Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Sushant Mehta was being laughed at following the fixture. Netizens came up with hilarious responses to his post. 

Here’s is what they said.

It is pertinent to mention that he had imagined Nepal beating Pakistan in the opening game like Zimbabwe did in last year’s T20 World Cup in a social media post.

Moreover, he was cheering for Afghanistan in the second ODI against Pakistan. 

Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed struck centuries as Pakistan started their Asia Cup campaign with a resounding 238-run win against Nepal. 

The Pakistan captain led from the front by scoring 131-ball 151 with the help of 14 boundaries and four sixes. 

Iftikhar Ahmed went unbeaten at 109 from 71 balls with 11 fours and four maximums to his name.

Sompal Kami took two wickets for Nepal. 

Nepal put on a hapless batting performance as they got bowled out for 104 in 23.4 overs. Shadab Khan was the standout performer with the ball. 

He returned with figures of 4-27 in 6.4 overs.

