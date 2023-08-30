Asia Cup 2023: Indian journalist trolled after Pakistan beat Nepal

An Indian sports journalist is getting trolled after Pakistan crushed Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opener on Wednesday.

Sushant Mehta, who hosts cricket web shows, shared a picture of himself supporting Nepal ahead of the side’s fixture against Pakistan.

He was holding a placard reading “C’mon Nepal.”

Nothing, just a random placard I found 👀 #NepalVPak pic.twitter.com/AzMHe49aTj — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) August 29, 2023



Pakistan trounced Nepal thanks to sublime centuries by captain Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Sushant Mehta was being laughed at following the fixture. Netizens came up with hilarious responses to his post.

Here’s is what they said.

Sushant Mehta be like:

Roz Utho Pakistan ko Jetta dekho Zaleel ho phir so Jao😂#PAKvsNEP pic.twitter.com/jtBCpkhXy8 — Unperalleled khan🇵🇰😔💔 (Ba56 Stan👑) (@nk_ahad) August 30, 2023

Sahih Sahih hai Sushant Mehta opponents ko support kre aur jinx krta rhe, humara hi faida hai 😂 — Selenophile🌙💫 (@Koi_Msla) August 30, 2023

So we won the first match of aisa cup🌟……sushant mehta crying in the corner 😂#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvsNEP — Abdul Rehman (@ARehman____) August 30, 2023

Men sushant Mehta ki prosi bat kar rahi hoon usky ghar sy rony ki awazen arhai hai#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvNEP — £€€ñå (@its_leena007) August 30, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that he had imagined Nepal beating Pakistan in the opening game like Zimbabwe did in last year’s T20 World Cup in a social media post.

Agar Nepal Pakistan ko hara de, just like Zimbabwe ne haraya tha in World Cup to kitna acha hoga Nepal cricket ke liye 🤲#NepalVSPak — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) August 28, 2023

Moreover, he was cheering for Afghanistan in the second ODI against Pakistan.

Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed struck centuries as Pakistan started their Asia Cup campaign with a resounding 238-run win against Nepal.

The Pakistan captain led from the front by scoring 131-ball 151 with the help of 14 boundaries and four sixes.

Iftikhar Ahmed went unbeaten at 109 from 71 balls with 11 fours and four maximums to his name.

Sompal Kami took two wickets for Nepal.

Nepal put on a hapless batting performance as they got bowled out for 104 in 23.4 overs. Shadab Khan was the standout performer with the ball.

He returned with figures of 4-27 in 6.4 overs.