Memes flow in after Rizwan, Iftikhar brilliant batting in Asia Cup decider

COLOMBO: Mohammad Rizwan’s 86-run knock and Iftikhar’s blistering innings have stormed the internet with hilarious memes.

Rizwan and Iftikhar turned the game on its head with a brisk 108-run partnership for the sixth wicket which ended when the latter perished in the penultimate over.

Iftikhar fell just three short of his half-century, scoring 47 off just 40 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and two sixes.

While Pakistan raised a commendable total of 252/7 in the all-important Asia Cup 2023, cricket fans flooded Twitter with memes.

