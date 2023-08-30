Nepal cricketer eats Sohan Halwa and his reaction will make your day

A video of Nepal cricketer Pratish Gharti Chhetri enjoying Multan’s famous sweetmeat Sohan Halwa on the sidelines of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 is going viral on social media.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the video of him devouring the dish, presented by his Pakistan counterpart Faheem Ashraf, on its social media handles.

A sweet treat for our guests from Nepal 🇳🇵🤩@iFaheemAshraf introduces Pratis GC to Multan’s famous 𝒔𝒐𝒉𝒂𝒏 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒘𝒂@ACCMedia1 #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/cqys87JQJz — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 29, 2023

It delighted Pratish Gharti Chhetri’s taste buds. He said it was “delicious” and had a “unique “taste”.

The 19-year-old said he will introduce Faheem Ashraf to Nepalese dishes someday.

It is pertinent to mention that the video was uploaded ahead of the opening game of the Asia Cup 2023 between co-host Pakistan and Nepal.

Pakistan scored 342-6 in their 50 overs on the back of captain Babar Azam’s outstanding 150 and all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed’s century.

The Pakistan skipper led from the front with his 131-ball 151. His outstanding knock included 14 boundaries and four six.

Iftikhar Ahmed went unbeaten at 109 off 71 deliveries. He hit 11 fours and four maximums.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan hit six boundaries on his way to 50-ball 44.

Nepal pacer Sompal Kami was the leading wicket-taker with his two-wicket haul.

