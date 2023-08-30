Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan has an edge over India….here’s why

An Indian sports journalist believes Pakistan have an edge over India in their highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 fixture on Saturday.

Vikrant Gupta said that it was a treat watching Pakistan captain Babar Azam score 150, adding that the skipper raised the bar for the Asia Cup and the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in October.

Asia Cup campaign begins in style! 💪 4️⃣ wickets for @76Shadabkhan as Pakistan achieve their third-highest margin of victory in ODIs ✨#PAKvNEP | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/GmTk0tKCbp — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2023

He said the winning side set the tempo against its arch-rivals India, adding that Rohit Sharma’s side would be thinking on several things while heading into the fixture on Saturday.

“India will be starting its campaign, and they are in a fix over its playing XI, team balance and the injuries to the players whereas Pakistan – who looked uncertain six months ago – is settled. Their bowling order is settled.

“Pakistan don’t face problems in selecting its playing XI. When we talk about India today, we speak of probabilities like who will bat at which position. The side is opening the campaign against a side like Pakistan.”

He said Babar Azam scoring 150 and Pakistan putting on 350 on the scorecard was a challenge to India ahead of the fixture.

