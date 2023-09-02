Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan reach Super 4s after rain washes out India fixture

Pakistan qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s after its blockbuster fixture against India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka was washed out due to rain.

Green Shirts had started its campaign with a crushing 238-run win over Nepal on Wednesday, and needed a point to secure the place in the Super Four stage.

Pakistan were to chase a 267 to win the rain-affected game. Their innings never started as showers interrupted the start of proceedings.

No result! Both teams get one point each. 🌧️ With Pakistan beating Nepal before, they now sit on three points and have secured a place in the super 4s. India have to beat Nepal in their next fixture to qualify! #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/VH6Uw4nhoD — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2023

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets to lead an inspired pace attack and bowl out India for 266.

Who do you think made the biggest impact in the first innings? 💪#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/8lWeyaBTdJ — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2023

India slipped to 66-4 before Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) hit back in a stand of 138 to hand their team a fighting total in their opening match of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to next month’s ODI World Cup in India.

100-run partnership ✅

Individual 50s ✅

Rescuing India from a precarious position ✅ How impressive have these two Indian batters been so far? 😍#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/PO1kDAqysm — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2023

Left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi rattled the opposition top order, taking the key wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India elected to bat first in the group match, which saw two rain breaks after a day of gloomy weather.

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s lethal in-swingers have sent back Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the pavilion! 🤯 What a start for Pakistan! 🇵🇰#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/wDNqQDYlH1 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2023

Shaheen Afridi made 4-35 and got able support from fellow quicks Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, both of whom picked up three wickets each.

The left-handed Ishan Kishan counter-attacked with boundaries to take the fight back to the opposition bowlers with Pandya.

Shaheen Afridi was given a two-over burst to break the stand but the batsmen stood firm and Ishan Kishan reached his fifty to loud cheers from the crowd and frustration from Pakistan, whose on-ground fielding remained sloppy.

Earlier Rohit swung Shaheen for a couple of fours, but the pace spearhead had his revenge on the first ball following a 33-minute stoppage to bowl the Indian captain for 11.

He then silenced the largely Indian crowd with the wicket of Virat Kohli (4), who inside-edged an incoming delivery onto his stumps.

Haris Rauf bowled the returning Shreyas Iyer as India slipped to 48-3 and soon lost opener Shubman Gill for 10 after a second rain interval.

He also finally sent Ishan Kishan back with the batsman caught out after his 81-ball knock, including nine fours and two sixes.

Hardik Pandya kept up the charge and hit Rauf for three boundaries in an over, but fell to Shaheen. Number 10 Jasprit Bumrah made 16 before falling to Naseem as the Indian innings ended in 48.5 overs.

Ground staff covered the field as players left for the innings break after the return of a drizzle.

