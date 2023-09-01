Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce playing XI for India clash

Pakistan announced its playing XI for the high-octane Asia Cup 2023 match against India on Saturday.

Pakistan will field the same side that thrashed Nepal in the tournament’s opener in Multan on Wednesday.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Babar Azam’s side started its Asia Cup 2023 campain with a convincing 238-run win.

Pakistan scored 342-6 in their 50 overs on the back of Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed’s centuries.

The captain scored 131-ball 151 with 14 boundaries and four sixes to his name. The latter went unbeaten at 109 off 71 balls.

Nepal pacer Sompal Kami took two wickets.

The minnows were dismissed for 104 in 23.4 overs. All-rounder Shadab Khan was the standout performer with the ball with his four-wicket haul.

Pace duo Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf took two wickets each.

Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad:

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi