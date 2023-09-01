Rohit Sharma speaks up on ‘headache’ ahead of Pakistan-India clash

India captain Rohit Sharma termed choosing players for the Asia Cup 2023 fixture against Pakistan a “headache.”

The batter made the statement in a presser ahead of the high-octane game.

“I would probably have this kind of headache, rather than having no headache,” Rohit Sharma said. “It’s always nice to have a good pool of players to choose from, and to have such kind of competition as well.”

He added, “It’s going to be quite a challenging task for us to make the playing 11. But I want to make sure that we have no injury concerns and that will be a good sign for us to move forward.”

The right-handed batter said his team has completed its preparations and have a strategy set against the Pakistan team.

“Look, all sorts of combinations are available. Looking at how the game was played yesterday (Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka), a bit of swing, bit of spin, we saw everything. It is always challenging for the batters. Luckily, we’ve got experience in our batting lineup. I will let that experience come and play accordingly,” the India captain said.

He said the side would be aggressive in its approach, which would allow its player to play with their own mindset.

