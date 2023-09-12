Sunil Gavaskar has strong words for Pakistan’s batting unit

The Super Four fixture between the Pakistan Cricket Team and India was one of the highly anticipated matches in the Asia Cup 2023. But, the match turned out to be an one-sided contest as Babar Azam’s side got outclassed by their arch rivals.

Pakistan team, especially the batting unit, received strong criticism from legendary cricketers and fans. Many said that the side did not show their intent to win the crucial match.

India cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar was also a vocal critic of the Pakistan side following the fixture. In an interview, he called out the side for not having a strong batting unit.

The former India cricketer finds captain Babar Azam, who scored 10 in the match, as the only batter to carry the department.

“In cricket, there are no ifs and buts,” he said. “But the way Pakistan batted today, it seemed India would have been able to defend 266 the other day if the game (1st match) had carried on.

“You know people, particularly in Pakistan, keep on talking about India having only one or two players. I mean how many players does Pakistan have? Particularly in the batting department. Apart from Babar who do they have?”

He said opposition would mostly think about how to get Babar Azam out when analyzing Pakistan’s batting.

Sunil Gavaskar said none of other batters could scare the bowling unit of the opposing team.

India, who has already qualified for the final following its victories over co-hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage, dominated Babar Azam’s side right from the side. After electing to bat, the side put on a mammoth total of 356-2 in their 50 overs.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored centuries, whereas captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made fifties.

Pakistan’s batting – in chase of 357-run target – fell like a pack of cards as the side fell for 128 in 34 overs, thus losing the game by a resounding 228 runs.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the standout performer with the ball as he returned with figures of 5-28 in his eight overs.