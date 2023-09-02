27.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Advertisement -

Pakistan team have fun with Virat Kohli, pictures goes viral

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Heartwarming pictures of Pakistan team having fun with India batter Virat Kohli after the sides’ Asia Cup 2023 fixture are going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, along with Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir, Salman Ali Agha and Haris Rauf had a light-hearted conversation with Virat Kohli.

The viral picture broke the internet and it garnered heartwarming comments from netizens.

Pakistan reached the Super 4s after the high-octane fixture against India after rain washed out the high-octane fixture in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Green Shirts had started its campaign with a crushing 238-run win over Nepal on Wednesday and needed a point to secure the place in the Super Four stage.

Related – Watch: Pakistan and India players show sportsman spirit ahead of Asia Cup match

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.