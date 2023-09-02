Pakistan team have fun with Virat Kohli, pictures goes viral

Heartwarming pictures of Pakistan team having fun with India batter Virat Kohli after the sides’ Asia Cup 2023 fixture are going viral on social media.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, along with Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir, Salman Ali Agha and Haris Rauf had a light-hearted conversation with Virat Kohli.

Picture of the day from Pallekele. – Virat Kohli is the favorite for everyone. pic.twitter.com/hbfDXuMcnK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2023

The viral picture broke the internet and it garnered heartwarming comments from netizens.

Neeraj Chopra & Virat Kohli. My Heroes.👊🏻🎯 https://t.co/c6rOlJ9Yzf — Sanket D. Patil (@sankulyaa) September 2, 2023

Pakistan reached the Super 4s after the high-octane fixture against India after rain washed out the high-octane fixture in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Green Shirts had started its campaign with a crushing 238-run win over Nepal on Wednesday and needed a point to secure the place in the Super Four stage.