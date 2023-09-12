Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s aggressive celebration goes viral

The aggressive celebration of Indian batter Virat Kohli went viral on social media after Dimuth Karunaratne’s dismissal by Mohammed Siraj during Asia Cup Super Four stage match against Sri Lanka.

i am a fan of how kohli get more excited than siraj when he takes a wicket 😭❤️ #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/jf3whx0dcF — vih (@vihreincarnated) September 12, 2023

In a low-scoring thriller on Tuesday, Sri Lanka were set to chase a modest 214-run target but the home side could manage 172 in reply despite a fighting knock by Dunith Wellalage.

Sri Lanka had a deplorable start to their run chase as they lost three wickets for just 25 runs in the eighth over, courtesy of a dominating opening spell by Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Virat Kohli’s fierce reaction to Karunaratne’s dismissal went viral on social media. Karunaratne scored only two runs off 18 balls and was dismissed by Siraj with Shubman Gill comfortably grabbing the ball over his head.

Kuldeep Yadav once again spearheaded India’s bowling attack with a four-fer and powered his side into the Asia Cup 2023 final with a 41-run victory over Sri Lanka.

India’s 41-run victory marked the end of Sri Lanka’s 13-match winning streak while also boasting Pakistan’s chances to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka, both with two points each in as many matches will now engage in a virtual semi-final on Thursday.

Notably, if the all-important clash gets washed out then Sri Lanka will join India in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 due to a superior net run rate.