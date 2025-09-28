Agha opens up on Saim Ayub inclusion in Asia Cup 2025 final against India

Dubai: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha on Saturday expressed his confidence on Saim Ayub in the high octane final between arch rival Pakistan and India for Asia Cup 2025.

Addressing a presser on today, Salman Ali Agha said that Saim Ayub is confident that he would play a better innings in the high stake match while he is playing his role both in batting and bowling.

Pakistani captain said that both Pakistan and India have a same pressure during the much awaited final.

Salman Ali Agha expressed confidence that they would give 100 percent performance in the match whatever Indian media says will not affect us at all.

He said that the team that would commit less mistakes will win the final. He said that he never witnessed that two teams didn’t hank shake in cricket matches.

Salman apprised that his father is a cricket enthusiast and he also never talked about two teams avoided hand shake in any match.

Salman said that if Indian captain wants photo shoot then let it happen or not willing then leave it.

Moreover, Salman Ali Agha, head coach Mike Hesson and Fahim Ashraf have inspected the pitch on Saturday, the pitch will be the same which was on September 14 and 21.

It is pertinent to mention that Asia Cup final will be played between Pakistan and India on Sunday which will start at 7:30 pm.

In an effort to help Pakistan win the high octane match against the arch rival India, former Pakistan pacer Muhammad Asif has presented a formula bowl out the Indian opener Abhishek Sharma.

In his formula, Asif stated that ball him three consecutive deliveries with a good length and I give guarantee that the Indian opener will lose his wicket.

Asif said about his formula ” Deliver the ball on a same place while maintaining a plan even if a boundary were hit.”

Recalling the last match with India in Asia Cup Super Four round on September 21, Asif said that Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first ball was a bouncer while he questioned who does deliver a bouncer on a first ball?