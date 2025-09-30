BCCI chief demands Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi: sources

KARACHI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Rajeev Shukla has asked Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi to hand over the Asia Cup trophy, sources told ARY News on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Asia Cup trophy was not on the agenda of the recent ACC meeting, but Shukla insisted on receiving it.

In response, Mohsin Naqvi reportedly said that if the Indian cricket team wanted the trophy, its captain should personally visit his office to collect it.

It is worth noting that the Asia Cup 2025 final ended with an unusual off-field controversy after reports emerged that the Indian cricket team refused to accept the tournament trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to sources, the refusal came on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Despite strong pressure from Indian officials, Mohsin Naqvi stood firm on his stance that he would personally present the trophy, rejecting demands for alternative arrangements.

Also Read: India refuses trophy from Mohsin Naqvi: sources

Following the refusal, the Asia Cup trophy was delivered to the Asian Cricket Council’s office.

Meanwhile, the debacle against India in the Asia Cup final has led the Pakistan Cricket Board to bar players from participating in foreign T20 leagues.

The surprising move came from Chief Operating Officer Syed Sameer Ahmed, who has canceled all the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for its players and directed them to prioritise domestic cricket instead.

The move directly affects Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Faheem Ashraf, who were granted NOCs for Australia’s Big Bash League.

The decision follows Pakistan’s disappointing defeat against India in the Asia Cup final in Dubai.

Members of the national squad, including captain Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, and Hassan Ali, returned to Lahore on Monday.