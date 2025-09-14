Asia Cup 2025: Fans praise fighting Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan’s batting performance in the high-octane clash against India surely has disappointed cricket fans, but at the same time, Shaheen Afridi’s heroics with the bat is talk of the town.

Crossing the 100-run mark today seemed impossible for Pakistan, until Shaheen took over the proceedings. He smashed four maximums in his 16-ball 33 to guide Pakistan to 127-9 in their 20 overs.

He found brief support from Sufiyan Muqeem, who chipped in with a valuable 10 off six balls. Their contributions proved vital after Pakistan slumped to 97-8 in 17.4 overs.

Fans took to social media platforms to applaud Shaheen’s effort.

Earlier, skipper Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bat first backfired as Pakistan’s batting lineup collapsed to relentless Indian bowling.

Pakistan’s batting line-up crumbled against a clinical Indian attack, managing just 127 for 9 in 20 overs after being put under pressure right from the start.

Read More: Openers fall early as India chase 128

The tone was set early when Hardik Pandya struck with his very first delivery, bowling Saim Ayub for a duck. Jasprit Bumrah then piled on the pressure by removing Mohammad Haris for just 3, leaving Pakistan reeling in the powerplay.

Sahibzada Farhan provided some resistance, playing positively for his 40 off 44 balls, but his dismissal to Kuldeep Yadav triggered a collapse. The left-arm wrist-spinner was the standout, weaving through the middle order. He removed Farhan before striking twice in two balls, dismissing Hasan Nawaz for 5 and trapping Mohammad Nawaz lbw for a golden duck.