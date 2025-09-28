Asia Cup 2025 final: India opt to field against Pakistan

India captain Suryakumar Yadav have won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday.

Live Updates

And it is time for national anthems of both team.

Both teams are meeting in the final for the first time in the Asia Cup history, as this is also the first meeting between the two side in any final since the famous 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final.

This first-ever Asia Cup final between Pakistan and India is being played at the Dubai International Stadium.

India suffered a massive blow as their key all-rounder Hardik Pandya left out of the side due to niggle. Rinku Singh replaced the all-rounder.

Salman looked happy to bat first. He added that that they are very excited and looking forward to the game.

Agha mentions they have not played the perfect game yet, and that they may have to produce that today. This is the sort of pitch they have been having, he says, and he does not expect it to make a huge difference. Same team for Pakistan.

This looks like a good wicket, Suryakumar says and that there has not been a lot of cricket here, meaning it should not change much. The brand of cricket they have been playing, they have to continue that, he adds. Unfortunately, Hardik misses out with a niggle. Harshit and Arshdeep miss out. Rinku and Dube come in.

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (capt), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed