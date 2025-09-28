Pakistan’s likely playing XI against India revealed

Pakistan cricket team is likely to retain a settled playing XI as they prepare for the high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 final against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This is the first final between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup’s 41-year history.

The management is unlikely to shuffle the line-up for the high-octane clash, which featured in the Super Four stage win against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Sources confirm there is little chance of recalling young batter Hasan Nawaz, who was dropped after the earlier clash with India.

In positive news, pacer Haris Rauf has regained full fitness and is available for selection in the title decider.

India, meanwhile, are expected to strengthen their side by recalling Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube. Both missed the last Super Four match against Sri Lanka, with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana likely to make way.

Since its inception in 1984, the continental event has witnessed 15 finals, but never a Pakistan–India title clash.

Pakistan have featured in five Asia Cup finals, lifting the trophy twice and finishing runners-up three times, most recently to Sri Lanka in 2022.

Meanwhile, India remain the competition’s most successful team, with eight titles from 11 final appearances.

Pakistan XI:

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.