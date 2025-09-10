Former cricketer backs Pakistan to surprise India in Asia Cup clash

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has backed the national side to surprise India in their clash at the Asia Cup 2025.

Since their meeting in the T20 World Cup 2024, the archrivals are set to face off for the first time on September 14 in the shorter format.

The Pakistan cricket team has recently played in a T20 tri-series with Afghanistan and the UAE, while India have not played a T20 game since the home series against England in February.

Ahead of the blockbuster IND vs PAK clash, Kamran Akmal has said that the national side had the talent and potential to defeat the defending champions of the Asia Cup.

“It will be a pressure game for both sides. Many of the young players will be playing against each other for the first time,” the former batter said during an ARY News show.

Kamran Akmal continued, “Our team has recently won the tri-series. The confidence from winning the series should benefit Pakistan.”

“Pakistan can surprise India if they come up with a good game plan and Playing XI,” he said.

According to Akmal, the September 12 game against Oman should give an idea to the management about the Playing XI for the IND vs PAK game.

The upcoming game in the Asia Cup 2025 will be the first time Pakistan and India will play in a global tournament since the border clashes in May this year.

A day earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Agha downplayed the need for specific instructions to players for the game.

“You don’t need to say anything to any player,” he said when asked about whether he had specific instructions for his players.

“From my side, there is no instruction to anyone, as long as it stays on the field,” he added.