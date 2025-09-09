Salman Agha says 'no instructions' to players for India clash in Asia Cup

Pakistan captain Salman Agha has downplayed the potential of emotions getting high in the side’s clash against India in the Asia Cup 2025.

The archrivals are set to face off on September 14, four months after their border clashes earlier this year.

As they prepare for the IND vs PAK game, fans and experts are anticipating that emotions might get out of hand in their first meeting since the two neighbouring countries’ clashes in May.

However, Pakistan captain Salman Agha downplayed the situation, saying that he gave no specific instructions to players for the Asia Cup 2025 game.

“You don’t need to say anything to any player,” he said when asked about whether he had specific instructions for the players.

Salman Agha continued, “Everyone is different individually. If someone wants to be aggressive on the field, they are more than welcome to do that. When it comes to fast bowlers, they are always aggressive and you can’t stop them because that’s what keeps them going.”

The Pakistan captain reaffirmed that his players will entre the IND vs PAK game as usual, and will remain professional throughout the game.

“From my side, there is no instruction to anyone, as long as it stays on the field,” he added.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed his excitement to play the blockbuster clash, while echoing Salman Agha’s comment that no special instructions were needed for the IND vs PAK game in the Asia Cup 2025.

“Temper? Aggression is always there when we take the field. And without aggression, I don’t think you can play this sport. I’m very excited to take the field,” he added.