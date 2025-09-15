Mohsin Naqvi demands removal of ICC match referee after Asia Cup controversy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup following a dispute during the Pakistan-India clash.

In a message posted on X, Naqvi confirmed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially lodged a complaint with the ICC and MCC, accusing the match referee of violating established rules and regulations.

The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup. — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) September 15, 2025

In a written complaint registered with the ICC, the PCB stated that Pycroft instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands at the toss, which the board considers a breach of protocol and spirit of the game.

Mohsin Naqvi said the PCB has demanded Pycroft’s immediate removal from officiating in the tournament, stressing that such conduct undermines fair play and has sparked legitimate concerns regarding impartiality.

Read more: Pakistan team manager lodges protest over Indian players’ conduct during Asia Cup match

Earlier, Pakistan cricket team manager Naveed Akram Cheema has formally lodged a protest against the Indian team’s inappropriate behavior during the Asia Cup 2025 clash against the Green Shirts.

Cheema said the refusal of Indian players to shake hands was against the spirit of sportsmanship.

He added that Pakistan’s reaction was natural given the circumstances.

According to officials, the match referee had requested captains not to shake hands at the toss.

However, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha chose to boycott the post-match ceremony in protest against the Indian team’s conduct.