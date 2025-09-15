Pakistan team manager lodges protest over Indian players’ conduct during Asia Cup match

Pakistan cricket team manager Naveed Akram Cheema has formally lodged a protest against the Indian team’s inappropriate behavior during the Asia Cup 2025 clash against the Green Shirts.

Cheema said the refusal of Indian players to shake hands was against the spirit of sportsmanship.

He added that Pakistan’s reaction was natural given the circumstances.

According to officials, the match referee had requested captains not to shake hands at the toss.

However, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha chose to boycott the post-match ceremony in protest against the Indian team’s conduct.

Head coach Mike Hesson also defended the team’s stance, stating that Pakistan’s response was a “natural reaction” to the unsporting gesture from the Indian side.

It was an easy day at the office for India as they comprehensively defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their second group match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Chasing a modest target of 128 runs, captain Suryakumar Yadav held his nerve following an early burst from Abhishek Sharma to see India through the winning line.

They chased the target in 15.5 overs with the captain leading from the front with an unbeaten 47 off 37. He was well supported by Sharma and Tilak Varma, who scored 31 each for India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. India scored 131-3.

For Pakistan, Saim Ayub took all three wickets in the game. He ended up with the figures of 3 for 35 from his four overs.

Earlier, Pakistan’s batting line-up crumbled against a clinical Indian attack, managing just 127 for 9 in 20 overs after electing to bat.