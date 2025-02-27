Asia Cup 2025 moved out of India: report

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has moved the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 out of India and is set to hold the tournament in a neutral country.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the ACC has tentatively scheduled the Asia Cup for September in a neutral country after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) agreed on a fusion formula.

As per the Partnership or Fusion Formula proposed by the PCB, India will not travel to Pakistan and vice versa for their games in the ICC tournaments scheduled for the next three years.

While the BCCI will remain the designated hosts, ACC officials are reportedly discussing Sri Lanka and the UAE as the playing venues for the Asia Cup 2025.

The upcoming edition of the continental tournament will be played in the T20 format and will feature as many as 19 games.

According to the tentative schedule, India, Pakistan Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong will take part in the tournament.

The eight teams will divided into two groups, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025.

The development regarding the Asia Cup 2025 comes following the PCB and BCCI’s agreement to not travel to each other’s countries for tournaments.

Following the agreement, the India team was allowed to play their Champions Trophy 2025 games in Dubai in a hybrid model.

The Pakistan team will not travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be co-hosted by the BCCI and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).