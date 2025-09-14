Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan likely playing  XI for India clash revealed

Pakistan team management has reportedly decided to retain the winning combination for the high-octane Asia Cup 2025 match against arch-rivals India.

The Men in Green kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a thumping victory against Oman.

According to team sources, selectors and management have agreed to stick with the winning combination that helped Pakistan seal a commanding victory in their opening fixture.

The only potential change they might make is including fast bowler Haris Rauf in the lineup.

The final decision regarding his inclusion will be made after evaluating the pitch conditions at the Dubai International Stadium later today.

Read More: Pakistan to take on India in high-voltage clash today

Likely Playing XI of Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman, skipper Salman Ali Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf/ Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

It’s worth noting that the hype surrounding the fixture is at its peak, with both sides entering the contest in strong form.

Just like Pakistan, India also kicked off their campaign on high after bowling out the UAE for just 57 runs before racing to the target in 4.3 overs.

In head-to-head T20I history, India hold the edge with 10 wins in 13 encounters.

Their last meeting in the format was during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York, where Rohit Sharma’s men prevailed in a tense, low-scoring contest against Babar Azam’s side.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.