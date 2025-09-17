Asia Cup 2025: PCB 'writes' another letter to ICC on match referee controversy

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has penned another letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), reiterating its objections over the appointment of match referee Andy Pycroft in Asia Cup 2025, ARY News reported, quoting well-informed sources.

According to insiders, the PCB rejected the ICC’s decision not to take action against the referee and formally conveyed its refusal to play any Asia Cup 2025 match supervised by him.

The board maintained its stance of boycotting fixtures under Pycroft’s oversight if its concerns are not addressed.

Sources said the PCB dismissed the ICC’s inquiry into the matter as a mere formality, arguing that neither all aspects were examined nor relevant individuals consulted during the process.

In its second letter, the PCB urged the ICC to remove all reservations through a clear and official announcement.

The PCB further stated that only after its demands are met will Pakistan agree to participate in matches overseen by the referee in question.

It is worth noting that the controversy began during Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 group match against India, when the Indian team refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players and captain both at the toss and at the end of the game.

What surprised Pakistan even more was Pycroft allegedly instructing skipper Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart. This later fuelled accusations of collusion between Pycroft and the Indian team.

In response, Pakistan took a firm stand, demanding Pycroft’s removal and warning that they would not participate in further matches of the tournament unless the referee was changed.