Tickets for Asia Cup 2025 games to go on sale today

The tickets for the Asia Cup 2025 games are going on sale today, Friday, with the tournament set to commence on September 9.

In a statement, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) announced that the tickets for the Abu Dhabi games will be priced at AED40.

While the ticket for Dubai matches will cost fans AED50.

“Tickets for the most sought-after India vs Pakistan match will initially be available in a seven-match ticket package starting at AED1,400,” the ECB said in the statement.

The seven-match Asia Cup 2025 tickets package will also allow fans to attend India v UAE, B1 v B2, A1 v A2, A1 v B1, A1 v B2, and the final.

For the remaining Asia Cup 2025 games – not included in the seven-match tickets package – fans will need to buy separate tickets.

As per the ECB, the Asia Cup 2025 tickets will be available at the tickets offices at Dubai International Stadium and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium in the coming days.

Asia Cup 2025 schedule:

Tuesday, September 9 – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, September 10 – India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai

Thursday, September 11 – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi

Friday, September 12 – Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai

Saturday, September 13 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, September 14 – Pakistan vs India, Dubai

Monday, September 15 – UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 4:00pm

Monday, September 15 – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai

Tuesday, September 16 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, September 17 – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai

Thursday, September 18 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

Friday, September 19 – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

Saturday, September 20 – B1 vs B2, Dubai

Sunday, September 21 – A1 vs A2, Dubai

Tuesday, September 23 – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, September 24 – A1 vs B2, Dubai

Thursday, September 25 – A2 vs B2, Dubai

Friday, September 26 – A1 vs B1, Dubai

Sunday, September 28 – Final, Dubai

Monday, September 29 – Reserve Day