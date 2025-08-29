Tickets for Asia Cup 2025 games to go on sale today
- By Web Desk -
- Aug 29, 2025 -
- 4 views -
- 355 words -
- Estimated reading time 2 min
The tickets for the Asia Cup 2025 games are going on sale today, Friday, with the tournament set to commence on September 9.
In a statement, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) announced that the tickets for the Abu Dhabi games will be priced at AED40.
While the ticket for Dubai matches will cost fans AED50.
“Tickets for the most sought-after India vs Pakistan match will initially be available in a seven-match ticket package starting at AED1,400,” the ECB said in the statement.
The seven-match Asia Cup 2025 tickets package will also allow fans to attend India v UAE, B1 v B2, A1 v A2, A1 v B1, A1 v B2, and the final.
For the remaining Asia Cup 2025 games – not included in the seven-match tickets package – fans will need to buy separate tickets.
Read more: Naqvi addresses Babar, Rizwan exclusion from Asia Cup 2025
As per the ECB, the Asia Cup 2025 tickets will be available at the tickets offices at Dubai International Stadium and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium in the coming days.
Asia Cup 2025 schedule:
Tuesday, September 9 – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi
Wednesday, September 10 – India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai
Thursday, September 11 – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi
Friday, September 12 – Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai
Saturday, September 13 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi
Sunday, September 14 – Pakistan vs India, Dubai
Monday, September 15 – UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 4:00pm
Monday, September 15 – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai
Tuesday, September 16 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi
Wednesday, September 17 – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai
Thursday, September 18 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi
Friday, September 19 – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi
Saturday, September 20 – B1 vs B2, Dubai
Sunday, September 21 – A1 vs A2, Dubai
Tuesday, September 23 – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi
Wednesday, September 24 – A1 vs B2, Dubai
Thursday, September 25 – A2 vs B2, Dubai
Friday, September 26 – A1 vs B1, Dubai
Sunday, September 28 – Final, Dubai
Monday, September 29 – Reserve Day
Comments (0)