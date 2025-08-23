Naqvi addresses Babar, Rizwan exclusion from Asia Cup 2025

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has responded to the ongoing debate surrounding the exclusion of senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from the national team for the tri-nation series and the Asia Cup 2025.

Speaking to newsmen in Lahore, where he presided over the PCB’s 80th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting, Mosin Naqvi said that selection decisions lie solely with the selection committee.

Replying to a query regarding the exclusion of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from Pakistan’s T20 squad for the tri-nation series and the Asia Cup 2025, Naqvi told reporters, “Who to include or exclude from the team is the job of the selection committee.”

“We must trust their judgment. I believe the team will perform well in the Asia Cup.”

Mohsin Naqvi also took a jibe at the tendency to criticise the team after a single poor performance harshly. “Let’s not be quick to tear them down. The players are working hard — we need to stand behind them,” he added.

On cricketing relations with India, Mohsin Naqvi asserted that Pakistan will no longer seek talks from a position of weakness. “The time for begging India for dialogue is over. If talks happen, they’ll happen on equal footing. Thankfully, their team seems to be moving away from political interference, so there’s hope for improvement,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mohsin Naqvi chaired a Board of Governors meeting, where efforts to improve the standard of cricket — including women’s cricket development, domestic structure reforms, and youth talent scouting — were discussed.

The PCB also approved updated financial rules and appointed auditors for the current fiscal year.