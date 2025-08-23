web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 24, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Naqvi addresses Babar, Rizwan exclusion from Asia Cup 2025

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has responded to the ongoing debate surrounding the exclusion of senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from the national team for the tri-nation series and the Asia Cup 2025.

Speaking to newsmen in Lahore, where he presided over the PCB’s 80th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting, Mosin Naqvi said that selection decisions lie solely with the selection committee.

Replying to a query regarding the exclusion of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from Pakistan’s T20 squad for the tri-nation series and the Asia Cup 2025, Naqvi told reporters, “Who to include or exclude from the team is the job of the selection committee.”

“We must trust their judgment. I believe the team will perform well in the Asia Cup.”

Mohsin Naqvi also took a jibe at the tendency to criticise the team after a single poor performance harshly. “Let’s not be quick to tear them down. The players are working hard — we need to stand behind them,” he added.

On cricketing relations with India, Mohsin Naqvi asserted that Pakistan will no longer seek talks from a position of weakness. “The time for begging India for dialogue is over. If talks happen, they’ll happen on equal footing. Thankfully, their team seems to be moving away from political interference, so there’s hope for improvement,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mohsin Naqvi chaired a Board of Governors meeting, where efforts to improve the standard of cricket — including women’s cricket development, domestic structure reforms, and youth talent scouting — were discussed.

The PCB also approved updated financial rules and appointed auditors for the current fiscal year.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.