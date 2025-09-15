Asia Cup 2025: PCB sacks director intl cricket Usman Wahla over handshake controversy

LAHORE: The ongoing handshake controversy during the Asia Cup 2025 clash between Pakistan and India has taken a new turn, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday removed its Director of International Cricket, Usman Wahla, over his delayed response and failure to promptly lodge a protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC), ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources within the PCB confirmed that Usman Wahla was dismissed due to his failure to immediately write a formal letter to the ICC after the incident, causing a delay of several hours in filing the complaint.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has called on the ICC to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

In a message posted on X, Naqvi confirmed that the PCB has officially lodged a complaint with the ICC and MCC, accusing the match referee of violating established rules and regulations.

In a written complaint registered with the ICC, the PCB stated that Pycroft instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands at the toss, which the board considers a breach of protocol and spirit of the game.

Mohsin Naqvi said the PCB has demanded Pycroft’s immediate removal from officiating in the tournament, stressing that such conduct undermines fair play and has sparked legitimate concerns regarding impartiality.

Sources said that Pakistan is also weighing the option of ‘boycotting’ the remaining Asia Cup 2025 fixtures unless the ICC replaces match referee Andy Pycroft.

The row emerged during the high-voltage Pakistan-India clash when Pycroft allegedly instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands — a move the PCB insists was in breach of ICC regulations.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket team manager Naveed Akram Cheema formally lodged a protest against the Indian team’s inappropriate behavior during the Asia Cup 2025 clash against the Green Shirts.

Cheema said the refusal of Indian players to shake hands was against the spirit of sportsmanship. He added that Pakistan’s reaction was natural given the circumstances.

According to officials, the match referee had requested captains not to shake hands at the toss.