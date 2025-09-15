Pakistan to 'boycott' remaining Asia Cup 2025 matches over referee dispute

Pakistan is weighing the option of ‘boycotting’ the remaining Asia Cup 2025 fixtures unless the International Cricket Council (ICC) replaces match referee Andy Pycroft, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting well-placed sources.

The row emerged during the high-voltage Pakistan-India clash when Pycroft allegedly instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands — a move the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) insists was in breach of ICC regulations.

In protest, the PCB has lodged a formal complaint with the ICC, calling for the immediate removal of the referee.

The board has underscored that Pycroft’s actions undermined the spirit of the game and violated established protocols.

According to insiders, the PCB has made it clear that Pakistan’s continued participation in the tournament hinges on corrective measures by the ICC.

The standoff now casts uncertainty over Pakistan’s future matches in the Asia Cup.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket team manager Naveed Akram Cheema formally lodged a protest against the Indian team’s inappropriate behavior during the Asia Cup 2025 clash against the Green Shirts.

Cheema said the refusal of Indian players to shake hands was against the spirit of sportsmanship.

He added that Pakistan’s reaction was natural given the circumstances.

According to officials, the match referee had requested captains not to shake hands at the toss.

However, Green Shirts captain Salman Ali Agha chose to boycott the post-match ceremony in protest against the Indian team’s conduct.