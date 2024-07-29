Asia Cup: India to host 2025 edition in T20 format

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has confirmed India as the host of men’s Asia Cup tournament in the T20 format in 2025 while Bangladesh will host the event in ODI format in 2027.

The development was confirmed in the Invitation for Expressions of Interest (IEOI) for the sponsorship rights document.

“‘Men’s Asia Cup Tournament’ means the biennial senior men’s cricket tournament organised and administered by the ACC involving designated Members, and shall include participation by the teams from Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and one Non Test playing Member of the ACC selected through qualifying events,” the ACC stated in its IEOI statement.

The continental tournament usually serves as a preparatory event for upcoming global tournaments.

Since the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 will be hosted by India, the men’s Asia Cup 2026 will be played in the same format.

The Asia Cup 2027 edition will be in the ODI format in Bangladesh, aligning with the ODI World Cup scheduled for South Africa the same year.

It is pertinent to mention that the hosting rights of Asia Cup 2023 were secured by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), however, the tournament was conducted in a hybrid model after India refused to travel to Pakistan.

Pakistan could only host four games of the tournament and Sri Lanka hosted all the remaining games including the final.

India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup after they beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final.

They are the most successful team in the history of the Asia Cup, having won a total of eight titles.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is set to host the Champions Trophy 2025 from February 19 to March 9 in three major cities including Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Three games including the opening game and a semi-final of the tournament will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium while Lahore will host a total of seven matches including the Pak-India game and the final. Rawalpindi will host five matches.