Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI opens up on India’s visit to Pakistan

DELHI: The Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Monday broke silence over India men’s cricket team tour to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, slated to take place in Feb 2025.

Speaking to Indian news agency, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla put the onus on their government to allow the cricket team to visit Pakistan for the International Cricket Council (ICC) event.

“In the case of the Champion Trophy, we will do whatever the Government of India will tell us to do,” revealed Shukla.

“We send our team only when the Government of India gives us permission. So, we will go according to the decision of the Indian government,” he added.

Pakistan and India have not played a Test since 2007/08 and a bilateral series in any format since 2012/13 due to the long-standing political tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

The fierce rivals, however, only came face to face in multi-national events like Asia Cup and ICC World Cups.

It is worth mentioning here that India refused to tour Pakistan for last year’s Asia Cup and the continental event was thus, held in a hybrid model with Sri Lanka emerging as a co-host.

As per the hybrid model, Pakistan could host only four matches while the rest of the games were played in Sri Lanka including the final. A month later Pakistan travelled to India to play in the 50-over World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has raced up the preparations to host the Champions Trophy 2025 and shortlisted three venues — Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi in the initial draft schedule, proposed to the ICC.

Sources further claimed that the cricket board also proposed to host all the India matches at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, also poised to host the final, to minimise the team’s travelling as a security measure.

The eight-team tournament is slated to be held in February next year in Pakistan and is likely to span for over two weeks.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will feature India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, and Bangladesh while hosts Pakistan will defend the title.