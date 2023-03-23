Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan with India playing on neutral venue: report

LAHORE: Asia Cup 2023 is likely to be played in Pakistan with India playing their matches on a neutral venue, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing a report by international media.

According to a report, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are moving “swiftly towards brokering a resolution” to save the Asian event, which will be held in a 50-over format later this year.

The option was discussed during a meeting of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) held last weekend in Dubai.

PCB representatives, under the leadership of Najam Sethi, met BCCI team comprised its secretary Jay Shah and Arun Dhumal, the IPL governing council chairman, for an informal discussion.

During the meeting, it was discussed that Pakistan will host Asia Cup 2023 while India will play their matches on neutral venue. The possibility of India and Pakistan playing three times remains, the report stated.

The venues where India could play their matches are likely to be Oman, UAE, England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. However, the decision will be taken later.

Pakistan will host the 50-over Asia Cup 2023 before the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, scheduled in October and November.

A total of 13 matches will be played across 13 days including the final. As per the format for the 2022 Asia Cup, the top two teams from each group advance to the Super 4s and the top two teams then contest the final.

Earlier in October, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah, who is also a BCCI secretary, said that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year, according to a report by Indian media.

The development occurred on the day of the BCCI’s annual general meeting in Mumbai, where Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah suggested that the Asia Cup would have to be played at a neutral venue.

