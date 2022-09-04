Asia Cup: Value of Pak-Ind match is that of a Final, Rizwan after win

Mohammad Rizwan hit an attacking 71 as Pakistan beat India by five wickets in a last-over Super Four thriller at the Asia Cup on Sunday.
Chasing 182 for victory, Pakistan achieved their target with one ball to spare in Dubai thanks to a key 73-run stand between Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz (42).
In a post-match interview, the wicket-keeper batter Rizwan said that it is always important for any player to perform in a crucial encounter between the arch-rivals as so many people are watching it all over the world.
“It is always a special match when India and Pakistan play. The value of an India vs Pakistan match is that of a final and players try hard to do well in this match,” Rizwan said.
The in-form Rizwan, who made 43 and 78 in the previous two matches, hit back with three boundaries off pace bowler Hardik Pandya and a six in the next over.
He put on 41 runs with Fakhar Zaman who played a scratchy knock of 13 before falling to Yuzvendra Chahal’s leg spin.
It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan will play its second Super Four stage match against Afghanistan on Wednesday.