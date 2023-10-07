Asian Games 2023: India creates history, wins 100 medals

India managed to claim 100 medals in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 after its women’s kabaddi team successfully defeated Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling final to snatch the gold medal in Hangzhou, China.

After this victory in the Asian Games 2023, the Indian women’s kabaddi team secured their third gold medal in history, their journey began in 2010 when the women in blue clinched the gold medal at Guangzhou, defended its title at Incheon 2014, and finished runner-up at Jakarta 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 (@ag2022official)

Meanwhile, the Chinese Taipei secured the second position and got the bronze medal, it had previously won a bronze in Jakarta 2018.

During the group stage, Pushpa Rana and Pooja Hathwala – both scored the bulk points for India – started the raid against the Chinese Taipei.

However, the Chinese Taipei made a strong start, with Hsiu-Chen Feng stunned the two-time champion with a super raid to level the score.

In response, Pooja secured a crucial touch point to get a lead against the Chinese Taipei, the women in blue kept calm in the last two raids to run down the time and seal off the victory.

It is worth mentioning here that during the ongoing Asian Games, India successfully clinched 25 gold, 35 silver, and 40 bronze medals.