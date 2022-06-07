Asia’s biggest cattle market set up at Karachi Superhighway

KARACHI: The arrival of sacrificial animals continues in Asia’s biggest cattle market set up at Karachi’s Superhighway, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a large number of sacrificial animals were being brought from all over Pakistan in Asia’s largest cattle market.

In a statement, Administrator Muzaffar Hassan has said that the animals, brought from all over the country, first arrive in marshalling areas of the market, where a team of specialist doctors verifies the health certificates of the animals.

The veterinary teams then examine the sacrificial animals before they enter the cattle market, the administrator added.

Around 200 trucks, loaded with sacrificial animals arrived from the up-country in Asia’s biggest cattle market today. After which the number of animals has increased to more than four thousand.

The entry of animals is being delayed due to rigorous checking of animals at the entrance, while the power management has been completed. The cattle market is currently drawing a large number of visitors.

