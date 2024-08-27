Paris waved goodbye to the Summer Olympics with a star-studded closing ceremony on August 12, as the French capital handed over hosting duties to the next city in line: Los Angeles in 2028.

The closing ceremony featured performances from Snoop Dogg, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Billie Eilish. With all the events completed, USA topped the medals tally although they finished locked on 40 golds with China.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris also elevated aquatic sports to new heights, largely due to the visionary leadership of Husain AHZ Al-Musallam, President of World Aquatics.

His commitment to advancing water sports has made these games a landmark event, showcasing the values of inclusion, health, and global unity, and highlighting Asia’s growing prominence in aquatics.

Paris, with its iconic landmarks and vibrant ambiance, is hosting a diverse range of aquatic events, including swimming, diving, water polo, and synchronized swimming.

Although the River Seine was initially considered as a venue, concerns about water quality led to its reconsideration. Al-Musallam emphasized the need for clean and safe environments for aquatic sports, advocating for alternative venues to ensure athlete health. “Athlete health and safety are paramount, especially in aquatics where water quality directly impacts performance and well-being,” he stated.

The Paris Olympics have already been a triumph for Asian athletes. Chinese divers have excelled, with Lian Junjie and Yang Hao winning gold in the men’s synchronized 10-meter diving.

Additionally, Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen of China captured gold in the women’s 3-meter synchronized springboard diving. Tang Qianting earned silver in the women’s 100m breaststroke, showcasing China’s strength in aquatics. Xu Jiayu from China won silver in the men’s 100m backstroke, and Siobhan Bernadette Haughey from Hong Kong secured a bronze medal in the women’s 200m freestyle, contributing to Asia’s impressive medal tally.

Asia’s aquatic success has a rich history. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Japan’s Kosuke Hagino won gold in the men’s 400m individual medley and silver in the 200m freestyle, while China’s Chen Ruolin and Liu Huixia claimed gold in the women’s 10m synchronized platform diving.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics saw China’s Caeleb Dressel triumph in the men’s 100m butterfly, and South Korea’s Hwang Sun-woo earned bronze in the 200m freestyle, reflecting the region’s continued strength.

Al-Musallam, a former airline pilot and esteemed sports administrator from Kuwait, has spearheaded transformative changes in World Aquatics, including establishing an Aquatics Integrity Unit, forming an Athletes’ Committee, and relocating the headquarters to Budapest.

These reforms have enhanced transparency, athlete representation, and the sport’s growth, ensuring athletes’ voices are heard.

“Water sports are not just about competition; they are about survival skills, fitness, and community building,” he emphasized. His initiatives align with the Paris 2024 Olympics’ goals of sustainability, health, and inclusivity.

As Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Al-Musallam has been pivotal in advancing Asian sports globally. His leadership has improved athlete support, international collaborations, and major sporting events across Asia.