Asif Ali retires from international cricket

Pakistan batter Asif Ali, known for his explosive batting, announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday

The right-handed batter took to Instagram to share the news, while reiterating that he would continue to play franchise cricket.

“Today, I announce my retirement from international cricket,” he wrote in his post.

Asif Ali continued, “Alhamdulillah, wearing the Pakistan jersey has been the greatest honour of my life and serving my country on the cricket field has been my proudest chapter.”

Read more: ‘Zero technique’ batsman who just swings his bat: Sohail Tanvir takes a dig at Asif Ali

The Pakistan batter went on the expressed gratitude to fans and teammates for sticking with him through thick and thin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asif Ali (@asif9741)

“To my fans, teammates, and coaches, thank you for your love, belief, and support through every high and low. To my family and friends, who stood with me in moments of joy and in the deepest of trials, including the loss of my beloved daughter during the World Cup, your strength carried me forward,” Asif Ali said.

“I retire with immense gratitude, and InshaAllah will continue to share my passion for the game by playing domestic and league cricket worldwide,” he added.

The middle-order batter featured in 79 games for Pakistan, including 58 T20Is and 21 ODIs. In those game, Asif Ali amassed 959 runs, with three fifties.

The right-handed batter is best known for his match-winning knocks against New Zealand and Afghanistan in the group-stage games of the T20 World Cup 2021.