 ‘Zero technique’ batsman who just swings his bat: Sohail Tanvir takes a dig at Asif Ali

LAHORE: Former Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir has taken a swipe at Lahore Qalandars’ decision to open with Asif Ali in the recent match against Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Asked to bat first, Lahore Qalandars were bowled out for just 129 in the 20th over, with Sikandar Raza being the only batter who managed to make a significant contribution. Four wickets fell for just six runs, as Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Abdullah Shafique, and Daryl Mitchell were all dismissed in quick succession.

During a post-match analysis, Tanvir jibed at the decision, saying, “Let me give credit to the scientist who sent Asif Ali to open.”

Tanvir noted that Asif Ali is not an opener but rather a lower-middle-order batter known for his power hitting. He pointed out that Ali’s role in the national team has always been as a finisher at number six or seven, not as an opener.

“You sent Asif Ali to open who has zero technic”, Tanvir said. “He is not a technically sound batter but only a power hitter, I personally witnessed his technic in the nets; he just swing his bat”.

He emphasized that Ali lacks the technical skills required to face the new ball, particularly against quality fast bowlers, saying that Asif Ali’s dismissal showed that he wasn’t prepared for the challenge.

“Tackling the new ball against a quality fast bowler, especially on a pitch where the ball is likely to deviate, requires technical skills. Ali’s dismissal clearly showed that he had no clue that Luke Wood’s delivery would inswing,” Tanvir said.

He also remarked, “Bowling with the new ball is an art, and playing the new ball is also an art.”

Earlier, Captain Babar Azam’s half-century and a clinical bowling performance by their pacers helped Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets in the 14th game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman was the first to be dismissed after scoring 10 off 8 balls, followed by Asif Ali, who was trapped in front by Luke Wood after scoring just 4 off 6 balls.