‘Fails to use his brain,’ Tanvir slams Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling skills

Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir has strongly criticised Shaheen Shah Afridi for his bowling approach.

During a post-analysis of PSL matches, Sohail Tanvir remarked that while Shaheen Shah Afridi possesses all the required skills, he fails to use his brain effectively while bowling. “He doesn’t know when to bowl which delivery,” Tanvir said.

Comparing Afridi with Mohammad Amir, Tanvir stated that Amir operates smartly, using his brain, which, according to him, is not the case with Afridi.

When asked who should guide Afridi on these issues, Tanvir responded that it ultimately depends on the player himself. “Yes, coaches can help you, but you have to act according to the situation of the game,” he added.

“Shaheen is a good kid, he has everything, but he lacks decision-making power,” Tanvir remarked.

As a bowler, Tanvir said, one must study the batsman and adopt a counter-strategy; otherwise, they risk being hit all over the park.

In the opening match of PSL 10, Islamabad United defeated Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The defending champions chased down the target of 140 with ease, losing only two wickets and finishing the game with 14 balls to spare.