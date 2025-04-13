web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, April 13, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

‘Fails to use his brain,’ Tanvir slams Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling skills

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir has strongly criticised Shaheen Shah Afridi for his bowling approach.

During a post-analysis of PSL matches, Sohail Tanvir remarked that while Shaheen Shah Afridi possesses all the required skills, he fails to use his brain effectively while bowling. “He doesn’t know when to bowl which delivery,” Tanvir said.

Comparing Afridi with Mohammad Amir, Tanvir stated that Amir operates smartly, using his brain, which, according to him, is not the case with Afridi.

When asked who should guide Afridi on these issues, Tanvir responded that it ultimately depends on the player himself. “Yes, coaches can help you, but you have to act according to the situation of the game,” he added.

“Shaheen is a good kid, he has everything, but he lacks decision-making power,” Tanvir remarked.

As a bowler, Tanvir said, one must study the batsman and adopt a counter-strategy; otherwise, they risk being hit all over the park.

Read more: Islamabad United thump Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opener

In the opening match of PSL 10, Islamabad United defeated Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The defending champions chased down the target of 140 with ease, losing only two wickets and finishing the game with 14 balls to spare.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.