Islamabad United elect to bowl against Qalandars in PSL 10 opener

RAWALPINDI: Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the opening game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Friday.

The two sides have played 19 matches against each other in PSL history, in which Islamabad United won 10 games while Lahore Qalandars secured victory in nine matches.

Playing XIs:

Islamabad United: Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Muhammad Shahzad, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah and Riley Meredith.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf and Asif Afridi.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The PSL 10 will consist of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.