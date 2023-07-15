Asif Ali Zardari to arrive in Lahore, holds political meetings

LAHORE: Former president Asif Ali Zardari is expected to arrive in Lahore on Saturday and stay in the city to hold various political meetings, ARY News reported.

Zardari is expected to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consultations over caretaker setup, as the government completes its tenure in August.

PPP’s co-chairman will likely to meet Jahangir Tareen, to condole with him over recent death of his brother Alamgir Tareen.

Asif Ali Zardari will also hold political meetings during his stay in Lahore. PTI factions, recently quit the party, expected to join the People’s Party.

Former president will also hold party meetings to discuss the names of the PPP candidates for the upcoming general election, which is expected in October or November this year.

As the assemblies are nearing to complete their tenure, fissures being surfaced in the ruling coalition. The PPP is likely to revisit its political strategy and alliances for the next election particularly in strategically most important province of Punjab.

The last session of the National Assembly is expected to be summoned by the next week. The assemblies will complete their five-year tenure on August 13.

A key legislation with regard to amendments in the Election Act 2017 and electoral reforms, which has been under the hammer now will likely be the final piece of the legislation that will be passed by the current lower house, sources said.