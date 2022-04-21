Asif Ali Zardari behind Benazir Bhutto’s murder, alleges Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Awami Muslim League chairman Sheikh Rasheed has held Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari responsible for the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, ARY News reported.

This he alleged while addressing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The former interior minister said Asif Ali Zardari is behind the deaths of Benazir Bhutto and Shahnawaz Bhutto, who was poisoned in Paris. Rasheed also alleged that Zardari after taking down Benazir Bhutto from his way took over the PPP.

Sheikh lauded the people of Lahore for attending the PTI’s public rally in large numbers. Recalling his recent KSA’s visit to Umrah, Sheikh Rasheed said he saw women crying for Imran Khan at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

Read more: PTCL blocks ARY News on TV cable during Imran Khan’s Lahore rally

He said the civil war will break loose in Pakistan if anything happens to Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is holding a massive rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan on Thursday.

Imran Khan has turned towards the masses after his ouster as the prime minister. His rallies in Peshawar, and later in Karachi, had huge success as thousands came out to support him.

Three different enclosures have been set up for the rally, general enclosures for the general public, ladies for women and family enclosures for the families.

